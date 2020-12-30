 

The term for the registration of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate is renewed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 08:00  |  51   |   |   

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Company“) informs that on 30 December 2020 the decision of the Vilnius City District Court has entered into force, by which the Court complied with the Company's request to renew the term for registration of the Company's Articles of Association.

Due to quarantine announced during the spring in the country and the incompletely harmonized provisions of the Civil Code of the Republic of Lithuania and the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania, under which the buy-back of the Company‘s shares process was carried out (which lasted until 9 November 2020), the Company is considered to have missed the 6-month term to submit to the Register of Legal Entities the new wording of the Company's Articles of Association, approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 9 April 2020. Therefore, the Company has submitted the application to the court with a request to renew the missed term. For further information about 9 April 2020 General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId= ...

The Vilnius City District Court has renewed the missed 6-month term, therefore the Company in the near future will apply to a notary and to the State Enterprise Center of Registers for approval and registration of the new wording of the Company's Articles of Association.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com




INVL Baltic Real Estate jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The term for the registration of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate is renewed INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Company“) informs that on 30 December 2020 the decision of the Vilnius City District Court has entered into force, by which the Court complied with the Company's request to renew the term for registration …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:15 Uhr
Announcement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate as of 30 November 2020
29.12.20
Correction: INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2020
23.12.20
Presentation for investors of INVL Baltic Real Estate
23.12.20
Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate and draft resolutions on agenda issue
14.12.20
INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2021
03.12.20
Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities
03.12.20
INVL Baltic Real Estate has submitted an application regarding the renewal of the term