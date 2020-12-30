 

Šiaulių bankas has signed an operational agreement with the European Investment Bank to set up and manage EUR 200 million renovation fund

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 08:00  |  43   |   |   

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

On 29 December 2020, Šiaulių bankas (the Bank) signed an operational agreement with the European Investment Bank (the EIB) to set up and manage EUR 200 million multi-apartment building renovation fund (the Fund). The Fund will be able to finance the renovation and modernisation of up to 800 multi-apartment buildings in Lithuania.

The Bank is currently in the process of setup of the Fund, negotiations with senior and junior debt providers, equity investors, with the aim of reaching final agreements within Q2 2021 and starting to issue modernisation loans in the second half of 2021.

The Bank is a key player and renovation market leader (60% market share) with more than 9-year participation in modernisation of multi-apartment buildings programs and cooperation with the EIB. Modernisation loans signed amounts more than EUR 560 million (o/w more than EUR 300 million are own funds of the Bank). The Bank has financed up to 2000 multi-apartment buildings.

Additional information shall be provided by
Communication specialist
Monika Rožytė, +370 686 79234, monika.rozyte@sb.lt



Siauliu bankas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Šiaulių bankas has signed an operational agreement with the European Investment Bank to set up and manage EUR 200 million renovation fund Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania. On 29 December 2020, Šiaulių bankas (the Bank) signed an operational agreement with the European Investment Bank (the EIB) to set up and manage EUR 200 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
An additional capital requirement has been set for Šiaulių bankas
18.12.20
Notification on the transaction concluded by manager in issuer's securities
17.12.20
Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
11.12.20
Notifications on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
07.12.20
Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
07.12.20
Information Release Calendar for 2021