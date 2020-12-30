Šiaulių bankas has signed an operational agreement with the European Investment Bank to set up and manage EUR 200 million renovation fund

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

On 29 December 2020, Šiaulių bankas (the Bank) signed an operational agreement with the European Investment Bank (the EIB) to set up and manage EUR 200 million multi-apartment building renovation fund (the Fund). The Fund will be able to finance the renovation and modernisation of up to 800 multi-apartment buildings in Lithuania.

The Bank is currently in the process of setup of the Fund, negotiations with senior and junior debt providers, equity investors, with the aim of reaching final agreements within Q2 2021 and starting to issue modernisation loans in the second half of 2021.