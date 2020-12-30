 

Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Immunicum AB (publ)

30 December 2020

Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Immunicum AB (publ)

The number of shares and votes in Immunicum AB (publ) has changed during December as a result of 73,909,635 new shares being issued in the issue in kind carried out as purchase price for the acquisition of all shares in DCprime.

The issue in kind has resulted in an increase in the number of shares in Immunicum by 73,909,635 shares, from 92,257,531 shares to 166,167,166 shares and an increase in the share capital by SEK 3,695,481.75, from SEK 4,612,876.55 to SEK 8,308,358.30.

As of December 30, 2020, the last trading day of the month, there was a total of 166,167,166 shares and 166,167,166 votes.

This information is such information that Immunicum AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (sw. lagen om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below on December 30, 2020, at 8:00 CET.

ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

ABOUT DCPRIME

DCprime is the front-runner in the field of relapse vaccines, a new class of oncology vaccines administered after or in conjunction with standard of care therapy to delay or prevent disease recurrence. DCprime’s product is a whole-cell-based vaccine addressing blood cancers with a high risk of relapse. DCprime is pursuing similar vaccination approaches for solid tumors. DCprime believes relapse vaccines will improve survival by putting the patient’s immune system back in control. For more information, please visit: https://dcprime.com/

