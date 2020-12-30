 

Saga Pure ASA Key information relating to the Subsequent Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 08:00  |  55   |   |   

Reference is made to the announcement by Saga Pure ASA on 29 December 2020 concerning a private placement with total gross proceeds of NOK 123 million and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering").

Date on which the terms of the Subsequent Offering was announced: 29 December 2020
Last day including right: 29 December 2020
First day excluding right: 30 December 2020
Record date: 4 January 2021
Board resolution date: Not yet determined
Maximum number of new shares: 4,800,000
Subscription price: NOK 4.10
Shall the rights be listed: No

Launch of the Subsequent Offering will be conditional upon; (i) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares, (ii) relevant corporate resolutions being passed by the Company's Board of Directors, and (iii) approval and publication of a prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.

Further information about the Subsequent Offering will be given in due course.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


Saga Pure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saga Pure ASA Key information relating to the Subsequent Offering Reference is made to the announcement by Saga Pure ASA on 29 December 2020 concerning a private placement with total gross proceeds of NOK 123 million and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering"). Date on which the terms of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA - Private placement successfully completed
29.12.20
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
28.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
22.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Key information relating to the Subsequent Offering
21.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
21.12.20
Saga Pure ASA - Private placement successfully completed