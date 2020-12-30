Reference is made to the announcement by Saga Pure ASA on 29 December 2020 concerning a private placement with total gross proceeds of NOK 123 million and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering").

Date on which the terms of the Subsequent Offering was announced: 29 December 2020

Last day including right: 29 December 2020

First day excluding right: 30 December 2020

Record date: 4 January 2021

Board resolution date: Not yet determined

Maximum number of new shares: 4,800,000

Subscription price: NOK 4.10

Shall the rights be listed: No