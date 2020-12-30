Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 December, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 31,371,055 shares of Series A and 423,980,013 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 73,769,056.3.