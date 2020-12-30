 

Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.12.2020, 08:16  |  44   |   |   

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 December, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 31,371,055 shares of Series A and 423,980,013 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 73,769,056.3.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

      (publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 CET on 30 December 2020.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com 

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c3259943

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3259943/1352635.pdf

Release



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following. As per 30 December, the Company's share capital amounts …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
Global Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles Market to Expand with Advancements in Interior Planning and Designing: TMR
Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Acquisition Of MAP Energy's Renewable Energy Business
Expansive Application Outreach to Serve as Major Growth Influencer for Load Cells Market during Tenure of 2019-2027: TMR
Web-based Curriculums Gain Traction as Social Distancing Alters Education Efforts
China Matters Explores Speed and Innovation of China's Express Delivery
FDA Accepts Alkermes' Resubmission of New Drug Application for ALKS 3831
Gediminas Ziemelis, Founder and Chairman of Avia Solutions Group: 2020 wrap up - $118.5 billion in aviation industry losses and the eager wait for salvation
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Eagle Alpha Appoints A New CEO And Head of Business Development
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods