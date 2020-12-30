Energiekontor sells Höttingen solar park to 7C Solarparken

Bremen, 30 December 2020. Energiekontor AG has sold the Höttingen solar park with a total output of around 8.3 MW to 7C Solarparken AG.

The solar park is located in the municipality of the same name in the Weissenburg-Gunzenhausen district of Central Franconia, around 40 km south of Nuremberg, and was commissioned on 18 December 2020. The Höttingen solar park had successfully participated in the EEG tender of 1.12.2019 and thus secured the relatively attractive remuneration of the tender date at that time. In the future, it is expected to generate an average of around 9.1 million kilowatt hours per year. This amount of electricity is mathematically sufficient to cover the needs of approximately 3,000 German households.

A novelty is the length of the financing term of the solar park. For the first time, financing was concluded for 23 years (instead of the usual 20 years).

Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, is satisfied: "The sales process for the solar park was conducted in a partnership-based, professional and highly efficient manner. The development of solar parks is playing an increasingly important role for Energiekontor. In the current year alone, we have sold four solar parks. The prospects are very promising, as there are a large number of solar projects in our development pipeline."

Steven De Proost, CEO of 7C Solarparken AG, comments: "With the purchase of the Höttingen solar park, we are increasing our IPP portfolio to 265 MWp. We chose this high-yield plant in Bavaria because it was planned by the renowned developer Energiekontor and uses highly efficient components (Longi modules, Huawei inverters)."

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: Energiekontor has stood for this for 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of the leading German project developers. The core business ranges from planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded to include solar energy in 2010. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of almost 280 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.