Announcement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate as of 30 November 2020

According to the 23 December 2020 INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”) announcement of the convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter – “the Meeting“) which should be held on 14 January 2021, if the shareholders of the Company will make the decisions provided in the agenda of the Meeting, the process of buy-back of shares of Company due to material changes in the incorporation documents of the Company will take place. By this notice, the Company announces the Company's 30 November 2020 net asset value, according to which, the shares of the Company will be repurchased from the shareholders of the Company who wish so and who did not vote at the Meeting regarding the material changes in the incorporation documents of the Company. For further information about 14 January 2021 General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId= ...

The unaudited, interim net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate amounted to EUR 28,843,807 or EUR 2.2103 per share on 30 November 2020.