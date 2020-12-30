 

FLSmidth announces the sale of its Möller pneumatic conveying systems business to REEL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 08:30  |  49   |   |   

On 29 December, 2020, FLSmidth entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Germany-based Möller business to French conglomerate REEL. REEL is an industrial group specialising in complex handling and lifting systems with annual sales of €400m.

Möller, also known as FLSmidth Hamburg GmbH, is a specialist in design, supply, installation and service of pneumatic conveying systems. The company caters to the power and aluminium industries. All of Möller’s 60 employees will join the REEL family.

Möller, founded in 1934, was acquired by FLSmidth in 1996 with the intention of enhancing FLSmidth’s business in the power sector which is no longer a sector of focus for FLSmidth.

Carsten Riisberg Lund, FLSmidth’s Cement President, commented:

“The sale of Möller is part of an ongoing process aimed at reshaping FLSmidth’s Cement industry. Consistent with the corporate strategy we announced earlier this year, we are pursuing a more focused Cement portfolio. The new owner has a strong focus on the aluminium and related sectors and is therefore a natural fit for Möller’s future.”

Terms of this transaction will remain confidential.


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com


FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. With MissionZero, our 2030 ambition is to enable zero emission and zero waste (water, energy) in cement production and mining. Our operations span the globe and our 11,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. 

www.flsmidth.com

Attachment


FLSmidth & A/S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FLSmidth announces the sale of its Möller pneumatic conveying systems business to REEL On 29 December, 2020, FLSmidth entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Germany-based Möller business to French conglomerate REEL. REEL is an industrial group specialising in complex handling and lifting systems with annual sales of €400m. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
FLSmidth announces the sale of fabric filter technology to Simatek and the signing of a cooperation agreement with Simatek
22.12.20
FLSmidth to deliver unique dry stacking tailings solution to cut environmental footprint and improve water recovery at Rajasthan mine
10.12.20
FLSmidth on the way to deliver 86% fuel substitution for Bursa Çimento

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
7
FLSmidth - Mining und Cement