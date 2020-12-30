 

Wearable Medical Devices Market to Rise at 17.7% CAGR during 2018-2026 and Earn US$ 29.6 Bn by 2026, Innovative Product Launches with Additional Assistance to Spur Growth TMR

Rising adoption of IoT and innovative product launches expand the scope of investment in the wearable medical devices marker, North America held a promising share in 2017

Market to reach USD 29.6 Billion by 2026, electronic product manufacturers entering into partnerships with medical sector will help increase the popularity of wearable devices

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The major advancements in research and development and adoption of major innovations in the medical sector stand as a key trend in the global wearable medical devices market.  The collaboration between medical sector and electronics industry is considered a major factor contributing to the growth of the market in the coming years.

The wide adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in other industrial aspects is expected to help the market gain significant momentum in the coming years. The wide adoption of smart watches, and other smart health devices is likely to bode well for the market.

The value of the global wearable medical devices market is likely to rise from USD 6.8 Billion earned in 2017 and is likely to witness a significant CAGR of 17.7% to reach an estimated USD 29.6 Billion by the end of 2026.

The rapid rise in patient awareness and increasing expenditure of various national governments and private organizations will help aid major health issues of the patient pool especially in the developing nations. This is serving as a major growth potential for the market for wearable medical devices.

