Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year

Net income for the nine-month period ending September 30th, 2020 was $13,617,124 and earnings per share of $0.18

Net income for the nine-month period ending September 30th, 2020 was $13,617,124 and earnings per share of $0.18



Completed an oversubscribed $6.1 Million private placement

Significant growth by Victory Square companies in key sectors: Digital Health, eSports, Gaming, Crypto, AR/VR, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing and Plant-based Sciences

Victory Square spin-off, FansUnite Entertainment Inc., reached $150 Million CAD market cap

Upcoming Catalysts: Victory Square to spin-off V2G/GameOn and Immersive Tech for public listing; and launch of one-stop-shop virtual health care platform (telemedicine, virtual pharmacy, at-home point-of-care diagnostic testing) in 35 U.S. States with over 10,000 Health Care Professionals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that gives investors access to a diverse portfolio of companies in key sectors including: Digital Health, Gaming, Crypto, AR/VR, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing and Plant-based Sciences, today provided a corporate update on a record year to date.

Here are some recent highlights from the Victory Square portfolio:

FansUnite (Vertical: Sports Betting, eSports, Gaming)

FansUnite (CSE:FANS)(OTCQB: FUNFF) is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets.

December 2020 Highlights:

Announced an oversubscribed $11 Million private placement

Received a Gaming License and Gaming Supply License from the country of Malta, which enables the Company to offer B2B and B2C gaming services throughout Europe.

Partnered up with GameCo to create the first-ever dedicated esports sports book in the United States with Sky Ute Casino in Colorado.

Covalent (Vertical: Fintech, Crypto)