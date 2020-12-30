Regarding AB Ignitis Gamyba agreement on isolated regime service

According to the Agreement, AB Ignitis Gamyba will provide the isolated regime service in 2021 within the scope of 371 MW by the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Plant (CCGT) and 38 MW by Unit 7 of Elektrenai Complex.

AB Ignitis Grupė (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 30 December 2020 its subsidiary AB Ignitis Gamyba concluded an agreement (hereinafter referred to as the Agreement) with the electricity transmission system operator of Lithuania LITGRID AB regarding the sale of the isolated regime service for the year of 2021.

The price of the isolated regime service in 2021 will be 5.84 EUR/MW/h provided by the CCGT and 2.29 EUR/MW/h for the service provided by the Unit 7, without assessing the cost of the gas supply security as an additional component to the gas transmission price.

AB Ignitis Gamyba provide the isolated regime service in 2020 within the scope of 370 MW by the CCGT and 45 MW by the Unit 8. The price of the isolated regime service in 2020 is 7.87 EUR/MW/h provided by the CCGT and 4.62 EUR/MW/h for the service provided by the Unit 8, without assessing the cost of the gas supply security as an additional component to the gas transmission price.

