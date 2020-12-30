 

European Datawarehouse Submits Application to FCA to be Registered as a UK Securitisation Repository

Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - European DataWarehouse (EDW) today
announced it has submitted its application to become a Securitisation Repository
in the UK registered and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The extensive application describes in detail the sound operational and
technical aspects of the company and its market-leading reporting solutions
which are necessary for EDW to collect and maintain UK securitisation records.

Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of European DataWarehouse stated:
"Building on its proven track record as the designated securitisation repository
of the Eurosystem, I am confident that EDW will submit a successful application
and be named as a securitisation repository with the FCA."

This release follows earlier announcements from European DataWarehouse regarding
the establishment of a UK subsidiary, European DataWarehouse Ltd (https://eurodw
.eu/press-releases/european-datawarehouse-announces-uk-subsidiary/) , as well as
a UK office. These developments, along with today's press release, demonstrate
European DataWarehouse's ongoing commitment to its UK customers before and
beyond Brexit.

European DataWarehouse was established as part of the implementation of the
European Central Bank's ABS loan-level initiative. Since its inception as an
initiative by the leading participants of the European securitisation market,
EDW acted as a repository that has collected loan-level data and relevant
documentation for over 1,600 transactions.

About European DataWarehouse GmbH

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is the first and the only centralised data
repository in Europe for collecting, validating and distributing detailed,
standardised and asset class specific loan-level data for Asset-Backed
Securities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. EDW stores loan-level data
and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants.
Operating as a market infrastructure and designated by the Eurosystem, EDW aims
to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's
data, users are able to analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way
and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

For the latest updates from European DataWarehouse, follow us on LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/european-datawarehouse/) , Twitter
(https://twitter.com/EuroDW) or YouTube
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJSjU9oHv_60BTkX4YXmQug) or visit our website
at www.eurodw.eu.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163634/European_DataWarehouse_Logo.jpg

Contact:

diane.wathen@eurodw.eu

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106001/4801407
OTS: European DataWarehouse GmbH


