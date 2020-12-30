European Datawarehouse Submits Application to FCA to be Registered as a UK Securitisation Repository

Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - European DataWarehouse (EDW) today

announced it has submitted its application to become a Securitisation Repository

in the UK registered and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).



The extensive application describes in detail the sound operational and

technical aspects of the company and its market-leading reporting solutions

which are necessary for EDW to collect and maintain UK securitisation records.





Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of European DataWarehouse stated:"Building on its proven track record as the designated securitisation repositoryof the Eurosystem, I am confident that EDW will submit a successful applicationand be named as a securitisation repository with the FCA."This release follows earlier announcements from European DataWarehouse regardingthe establishment of a UK subsidiary, European DataWarehouse Ltd (https://eurodw.eu/press-releases/european-datawarehouse-announces-uk-subsidiary/) , as well asa UK office. These developments, along with today's press release, demonstrateEuropean DataWarehouse's ongoing commitment to its UK customers before andbeyond Brexit.European DataWarehouse was established as part of the implementation of theEuropean Central Bank's ABS loan-level initiative. Since its inception as aninitiative by the leading participants of the European securitisation market,EDW acted as a repository that has collected loan-level data and relevantdocumentation for over 1,600 transactions.About European DataWarehouse GmbHEuropean DataWarehouse (EDW) is the first and the only centralised datarepository in Europe for collecting, validating and distributing detailed,standardised and asset class specific loan-level data for Asset-BackedSecurities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. EDW stores loan-level dataand corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants.Operating as a market infrastructure and designated by the Eurosystem, EDW aimsto increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW'sdata, users are able to analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient wayand compare portfolios on a systematic basis.