- Strategic partnerships in developing and developed economies pave way to new technologies, global air quality monitoring equipment market to reach ~US$ 7 Bn by 2027

- Adoption of low-cost portable sensors by industry stakeholders and governments to advance monitoring of air quality, smart IoT-powered devices and drones seeing vast potential in making real-time air pollution response

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Range of air quality monitoring systems have come to the fore to enable government agencies and industry stakeholders to manage the deteriorating the quality of air, especially in urban spaces. New sensor and IoT-based technologies have made inroads which have transformed the way the particulate matter (PM) and hazardous gases are measures and monitored. Low-cost, portable sensors and IoT have enabled acquisition and sharing of the relevant data to concerned government agencies.

A growing number of agencies are collaboratively working to introduce portable sensor systems and devices, notably non-regulatory monitors.

Measuring air quality is especially challenging to stakeholders in low- and middle-income countries, the reason having to do with the inaccessibility of technologies and remoteness of the areas. To this end, research analysts opine, players should adopt innovative technologies such as drone to gather health data. Further, commercial and industrial environments mandate that public health issues arising out of environmental pollution must be addressed with seriousness. The advent of novel technologies such as air sensor technologies is expected to expand the horizon for stakeholders in the air quality monitoring equipment market.

The global the air quality monitoring equipment market is projected to rise at CAGR of ~8% from 2019 to 2027, and reach worth of ~US$ 7.2 Bn by 2027.

Key Findings of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market

Of the various types, outdoor air quality monitoring equipment is seeing rapid adoption

Of the various application areas, air quality monitoring equipment is seeing substantial uptake in industrial segments

Asia Pacific is the leading regional market

is the leading regional market North America and Europe are expected to see remarkable rise in avenues during the forecast period

