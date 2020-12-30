 

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 69 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

30 December 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 23 – 29 December 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price
A shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512   26,405,350
23 December 2020      
24 December 2020      
25 December 2020      
28 December 2020      
29 December 2020      
Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512   26,405,350


Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 267,815   425,282,549
23 December 2020 500 2,289.12 1,144,560
24 December 2020      
25 December 2020      
28 December 2020 400 2,315.81 926,324
29 December 2020 400 2,326.91 930,764
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 269,115   428,284,197

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 327,443 B shares corresponding to 1.84 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 23 – 29 December 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments


