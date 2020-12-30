- The footwear market is expected to observe considerable growth on the back of the escalating demand for trendy and comfortable footwear, especially from the millennial category

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The footwear industry has emerged as one of the most evolving industries around the globe. From being a mere accessory to protect the feet, it has emerged as one of the most trendy things an individual can possess, The growth of the footwear market has been commendable and a lot has changed over the years. The ever-changing trends and the growing influence of innovations may bring tremendous growth prospects for the footwear market.

A fresh wave of footwear trends ushers every year. The competitors have to be aware and alert about the different types of trends and design their strategy accordingly. The utilization of shoes for various occasions may enhance the growth opportunities across the footwear market to a great extent. Furthermore, the changing lifestyle and the growing urbanization may add extra stars of growth to the footwear market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research, after a detailed and thorough analysis on different aspects, conclude that the global footwear market will expand at a CAGR of ~8 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global footwear market is expected to attain a value of US$ 1.7 trn by the end of the forecast period.

The growing influence of footwear in the sports industry may turn out to be a promising growth factor for the footwear market. The inclination of a large chunk of individuals toward fitness may bring immense growth prospects for the footwear market. Sustainability is also playing a crucial role in the growth of the footwear market. Many footwear manufacturers are using recycled materials for meeting the niche requirements of the buyers.

Footwear Market: Key Findings

Sports and Bellies Shoe Segment to Observe Exceptional Growth

The sports shoes and bellies shoe segment is expected to reign supreme in terms of type. The rising awareness about the benefits of fitness among a considerable number of individuals may prove to be a prime growth factor for this segment to flourish through the assessment period. Since the advent of COVID-19, people have found time for fitness due to the ongoing work-from-home mechanism. Thus, this aspect will have a lion's share in increasing the influence of the sports and bellies shoe segment during the assessment period.