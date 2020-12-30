 

Changing Lifestyle and Connected Technology to Boost Growth Rate of Footwear Market TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.12.2020, 11:00  |   |   |   

- The footwear market is expected to observe considerable growth on the back of the escalating demand for trendy and comfortable footwear, especially from the millennial category

- Based on the varied growth factors, the global footwear market is expected to record a CAGR of 8 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The footwear industry has emerged as one of the most evolving industries around the globe. From being a mere accessory to protect the feet, it has emerged as one of the most trendy things an individual can possess, The growth of the footwear market has been commendable and a lot has changed over the years. The ever-changing trends and the growing influence of innovations may bring tremendous growth prospects for the footwear market.

Transparency Market Research Logo

A fresh wave of footwear trends ushers every year. The competitors have to be aware and alert about the different types of trends and design their strategy accordingly. The utilization of shoes for various occasions may enhance the growth opportunities across the footwear market to a great extent. Furthermore, the changing lifestyle and the growing urbanization may add extra stars of growth to the footwear market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research, after a detailed and thorough analysis on different aspects, conclude that the global footwear market will expand at a CAGR of ~8 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global footwear market is expected to attain a value of US$ 1.7 trn by the end of the forecast period.

The growing influence of footwear in the sports industry may turn out to be a promising growth factor for the footwear market. The inclination of a large chunk of individuals toward fitness may bring immense growth prospects for the footwear market. Sustainability is also playing a crucial role in the growth of the footwear market. Many footwear manufacturers are using recycled materials for meeting the niche requirements of the buyers.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=339

Footwear Market: Key Findings

Sports and Bellies Shoe Segment to Observe Exceptional Growth

 The sports shoes and bellies shoe segment is expected to reign supreme in terms of type. The rising awareness about the benefits of fitness among a considerable number of individuals may prove to be a prime growth factor for this segment to flourish through the assessment period. Since the advent of COVID-19, people have found time for fitness due to the ongoing work-from-home mechanism. Thus, this aspect will have a lion's share in increasing the influence of the sports and bellies shoe segment during the assessment period.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Changing Lifestyle and Connected Technology to Boost Growth Rate of Footwear Market TMR - The footwear market is expected to observe considerable growth on the back of the escalating demand for trendy and comfortable footwear, especially from the millennial category - Based on the varied growth factors, the global footwear market is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Acquisition Of MAP Energy's Renewable Energy Business
FDA Accepts Alkermes' Resubmission of New Drug Application for ALKS 3831
Web-based Curriculums Gain Traction as Social Distancing Alters Education Efforts
China Matters Explores Speed and Innovation of China's Express Delivery
Gediminas Ziemelis, Founder and Chairman of Avia Solutions Group: 2020 wrap up - $118.5 billion in aviation industry losses and the eager wait for salvation
ACWA Power signs three agreements for the first foreign investment based independent wind power ...
The Mind & Life Institute To Host a Conversation On The Crisis Of Climate Feedback Loops With His ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Eagle Alpha Appoints A New CEO And Head of Business Development
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods