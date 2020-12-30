 

Saga Pure ASA About subsequent offerings in Saga Pure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 11:40  |  65   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 30 December 2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company" or "Saga") on each of 14 December 2020, 21 December 2020 and 29 December 2020 where it was announced that the Company will carry out subsequent share offerings (each a "Subsequent Offering", and together the "Subsequent Offerings") following the private placements completed on the respective dates set out above. Further key information about the Subsequent Offerings were published on 15 December 2020, 22 December 2020 and 30 December 2020.

The Subsequent Offerings will be commenced as soon as possible following publication of a prospectus to be prepared by the Company, and it is currently expected that such prospectus will be approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway and published by the Company during medio January 2021.

In the Subsequent Offerings, the shareholders of the Company as of 14 December 2020, 21 December 2020 and 29 December 2020 (as further specified in the key information notices) will be eligible to subscribe for new shares in the Company, at a subscription price corresponding to the subscription price in each of the private placements carried out earlier in December 2020. These shareholders will receive non-transferable subscription rights (the "Subscription Rights") that may be used to subscribe for shares in the Subsequent Offerings.

The Subsequent Offering following the private placement on 14 December 2020 will consist of up to 4 million new shares in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 2.10 per share.

The Subsequent Offering following the private placement on 21 December 2020 will consist of up to 4.9 million new shares in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 2.90 per share.

The Subsequent Offering following the private placement on 29 December 2020 will consist of up to 4.8 million new shares in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 4.10 per share.

The Subscription Rights for each Subsequent Offering will be granted on a separate ISIN for each subsequent offering, and each shareholder holding Subscription Rights must exercise Subscription Rights for each Subsequent Offering if it wishes to participate in more than one Subsequent Offering. If the Subscription Rights are not exercised during the subscription period, the Subscription Rights will lapse automatically.

The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering will be the same for each of the three Subsequent Offerings, and will start shortly following publication of the prospectus. The Subscription Rights will be credited to each eligible shareholders' VPS account shortly before the start of the subscription period. The number of Subscription Rights granted to each eligible shareholder will be announced at a later time.

Further information about the Subsequent Offerings will be provided in due course.

For additional information, please contact:

Bjørn Simonsen, CEO, +47 97 17 98 21
Espen Lundaas, CFO, +47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Saga Pure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saga Pure ASA About subsequent offerings in Saga Pure NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Oslo, 30 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Saga Pure ASA: Key information relating to the Subsequent Offering
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA - Private placement successfully completed
29.12.20
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
28.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
22.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Key information relating to the Subsequent Offering
21.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade