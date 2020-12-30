Demerger of Ystholmen Felles AS – Notifiable trade

Ystholmen Felles AS, org.no. 921 021 135, is the owner of 2,928,197 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA, org.no. 946 598 038. The chairman of the board and shareholder in Ystholmen Felles AS, Per Grieg jr., is also the chairman of the board in Grieg Seafood ASA. The other shareholders in Ystholmen Felles AS are close relatives of Per Grieg jr. On 23 December 2020, the board of Ystholmen Felles AS submitted a proposal to the company's general meeting to demerge the company, where 500,000 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA will be transferred from Ystholmen Felles AS to Kvasshøgdi AS, org.no. 921 020 961. The general meeting of Ystholmen Felles AS resolved on 23 December 2020 that the demerger will be carried out in accordance with the board's proposal. Per Grieg jr. will be the sole shareholder in Kvasshøgdi AS.

Following the completion of the demerger, Per Grieg jr. and the other shareholder's will through their ownership of Ystholmen Felles AS own 2,428,197 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA. In addition, Per Grieg jr. will through his ownership of Kvasshøgdi AS, own 996,772 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA. The demerger is expected to be completed by the end of February 2021.

For further information:

Per Grieg jr.

Chairman of the board Grieg Seafood ASA

M: +47 908 31 648

per.grieg@grieg.no



Atle Harald Sandtorv

CFO Grieg Seafood ASA

M: +47 908 45 252

atle.harald.sandtorv@griegseafood.com





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.