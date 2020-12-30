Auction details treasury bills

Auction date January 7, 2021

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code 2021-04-21 20,000 100 SE0015382064

Settlement date ﻿January 11, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on January 7, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

Fo@riksgalden.se