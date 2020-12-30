 

Scatec starts commercial operation of another 32 MW in Ukraine

Oslo, 30 December 2020: Scatec and partner FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, have grid connected the 32 MW Kamianka project in the Cherkasy region, Ukraine and will start commercial operations from 1 January 2021.

We are pleased to complete our third project in Ukraine. The Kamianka solar power plant will lead to the abatement of more than 15,000 tonnes of CO² emissions, and will contribute to growing the share of renewable energy in the country”, says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec.

The project is realised under Ukraine’s Feed-in-Tariff scheme. The Kamianka solar plant is expected to deliver about 37 GWh per year and will be providing clean energy to more than 11,000 households. Public land has been leased for an extended time-period and the plant is expected to deliver power also beyond the Feed-in-tariff period.

Scatec now has almost 1.6 GW in operation globally. In addition, a portfolio of 320 MW is under construction, of which 203 MW in Ukraine.

