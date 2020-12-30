 

DGAP-Adhoc MAX Automation SE: Dr. Christian Diekmann takes up office as Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE on 1 January 2021 and remains Chairman of the Supervisory Board

30.12.2020, 12:21  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel
MAX Automation SE: Dr. Christian Diekmann takes up office as Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE on 1 January 2021 and remains Chairman of the Supervisory Board

30-Dec-2020 / 12:21 CET/CEST
MAX Automation SE: Dr. Christian Diekmann takes up office as Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE on 1 January 2021 and remains Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dusseldorf, 30 December 2020 - Dr. Christian Diekmann will take up his position as Managing Director with the function of CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, on 1 January 2021. Contrary to the press release from 9 June 2020, he will remain Chairman of the Supervisory Board after 31 December 2020. A corresponding resolution was made by the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE at its meeting today.

MAX Automation SE is working on further development of the strategy and an associated governance structure that meets the changing operational requirements while continuing to meet the highest standards. The project is already well advanced. The Company will inform the capital market about the results in due course.

Contact:

Katja Redweik
Head of Corporate Development/IR
MAX Automation SE
Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144
katja.redweik@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister   Marco Cabras
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH   newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30   Tel.: +49 - 211 - 863 949 22
sh@crossalliance.de   marco.cabras@newskontor.de
www.crossalliance.de   www.newskontor.de

Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
