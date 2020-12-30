Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 MAX Automation SE: Dr. Christian Diekmann takes up office as Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE on 1 January 2021 and remains Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dusseldorf, 30 December 2020 - Dr. Christian Diekmann will take up his position as Managing Director with the function of CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, on 1 January 2021. Contrary to the press release from 9 June 2020, he will remain Chairman of the Supervisory Board after 31 December 2020. A corresponding resolution was made by the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE at its meeting today.

MAX Automation SE is working on further development of the strategy and an associated governance structure that meets the changing operational requirements while continuing to meet the highest standards. The project is already well advanced. The Company will inform the capital market about the results in due course.



