DGAP-Adhoc MAX Automation SE: Dr. Christian Diekmann takes up office as Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE on 1 January 2021 and remains Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
MAX Automation SE is working on further development of the strategy and an associated governance structure that meets the changing operational requirements while continuing to meet the highest
standards. The project is already well advanced. The Company will inform the capital market about the results in due course.
