 

Kratos C5ISR Business Receives $10.5 Million in National Security Related Program Orders

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider announced today that its Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems business recently received approximately $10.5 million in system and product orders from United States Government national security related customers.  Kratos’ C5ISR business manufactures systems, products and hardware in support of Unmanned Aerial, High Power Directed Energy, Missile, Radar, CBRNE, Strategic Deterrent and other national security programs for the United States and its allies.  Work under these recent contract awards will be performed in secure Kratos facilities.  Due to competitive, customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos’ C5ISR Division, said, “Our Division and all of Kratos are focused on supporting our customers and addressing the ongoing recapitalization of strategic weapon and defensive C5ISR and other systems.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com


