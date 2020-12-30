Routemaster Capital Strengthens Advisory Board With Chris Yeung, Head of Trading, Asia at BlockFi

“Chris Yeung brings a great wealth of knowledge in the cryptocurrency lending space and financial markets, we are grateful to have him on board,” said Olivier Roussy Newton, Co-Founder of DeFi Holdings and a Routemaster Capital advisor.

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Routemaster ”) (TSXV: RM) is pleased to announce it has appointed Chris Yeung, Head of Trading, Asia at BlockFi, to its advisory board. The advisory board of the Company currently consists of Wouter Witvoet, Olivier Roussy Newton and Trapp Lewis.

Chris has spent his career managing a multi billion-dollar portfolio at BlockFi. As the Head of Trading in Asia, he specializes in providing financial services to crypto asset managers, hedge funds, market makers and DeFi projects. Prior to BlockFi, he worked at Morgan Stanley, where he worked on the trading and structured products team.

“The DeFi space is exploding at an astounding space,” said Mr. Yeung. “2021 will be an exciting year for DeFi. As more investment and private banks begin to announce crypto offerings, DeFi will gain traction as these financial services increase. Working with Routemaster, I believe there is no company better suited to position themselves within the industry.”

Mr. Yeung holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from New York University.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

