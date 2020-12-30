 

Next Games Corp. Certified Adviser change

30.12.2020, 13:00   

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION COMPANY RELEASE 30 DECEMBER 2020, 14:00 EET  

The shares of Next Games Corporation are listed for trading on Nasdaq Helsinki First North Finland, which requires the nominating of a Certified Adviser (CA). Effective 1 January 2021, the Certified Adviser to Next Games Corporation is Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. The Certified Adviser to Next Games Corporation until 31 December 2020 is Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch.

Additional information:

Annina Salvén
CFO
+358 (0) 40 588 3167
investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser (until 31 December 2020): Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch, tel. +358 10 546 7938

Certified Adviser (as of 1 January 2021): Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098


About Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises including, Blade Runner Nexus, for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com



