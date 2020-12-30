Perella Weinberg Partners and FinTech IV Announce Execution of Definitive Business Combination Agreement

Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”), a leading global independent advisory firm, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: FTIV) (“FinTech IV”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company (the “Company”) will operate as Perella Weinberg Partners and will be listed on NASDAQ under the new symbol “PWP.” The transaction reflects an implied equity value for the Company of approximately $975 million.

Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella, Peter Weinberg and Terry Meguid, PWP provides independent strategic and financial advice to a broad client base globally, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 560 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich and San Francisco. The PWP management team, led by Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Peter Weinberg, will continue to execute upon its growth strategy as a public company.

PWP CEO, Peter Weinberg, commented, “PWP has a proven track record of building an advisory firm centered on providing trusted, independent advice. We reached this milestone thanks to the trust and support of our clients over the years and the tireless efforts of all our employees who make PWP a truly unique place to work and a recognized leader in advisory services. As a publicly listed company, we will continue to invest in growing our advisory footprint and capabilities, to expand our client network and broaden our advisory service offerings.”

Betsy Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FinTech IV, said, “Over the past 15 years PWP has built a differentiated global brand in the independent advisory space. With the increasing complexity of today’s business environment, we believe demand for trusted independent advice is poised for years of significant growth. We believe PWP is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and has the expertise, the culture, the strategy, the brand and the alignment to realize continued growth into the future.”