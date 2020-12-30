Digihost Announces CEO $1.00 Salary for 2021 and Provides Update on 2021 Strategic Plan

Michel Amar, CEO, stated: “I believe that 2021 will be an amazing year for blockchain and Bitcoin adoption. Our goal is to grow the company exponentially and increase our profitability in the upcoming year. To show the shareholders and investors my level of commitment and faith in the future of Digihost, I would like to evidence my dedication to and focus on the Company by accepting a salary of $1.00 for 2021!”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“ Digihost ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCPK: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has committed to accept a salary of $1.00 for the year of 2021.

Digihost is also pleased to share its strategies for the upcoming year. The Company’s strategic plan for the year 2021 will be focused on aggressively pursuing opportunities to acquire new miners and increase its Bitcoin mining capacity, with the goal of utilizing the additional power output available to the Company.

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovolt-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.

