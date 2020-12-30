 

Hofseth Biocare ASA NEW SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE REGISTERED

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 21 December 2020 regarding the result of a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") in Hofseth BioCare ASA.

The share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new registered share capital of the Company is NOK 3,578,310.3 divided by 357,831,030 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

Delivery of the offer shares is expected to take place on or about 30 December 2020, through the facilities of VPS. Trading in the Offer Shares on Oslo Børs is expected to commence on or about 30 December 2020.

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products currently targeting the consumer health market. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within the products that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are in development for the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation, including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis, as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia, all using peptide fractions of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate. Preclinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung") as well as clinical work in COVID.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and collagen-calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Menlo Park and Tokyo. HBC is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at hofsethbiocare.com and facebook.com/hofsethbiocare

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


