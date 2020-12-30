Codiak Reports Positive Initial Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Demonstrating Tolerability and Absence of Systemic IL-12 Exposure in Healthy Volunteers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that the primary objectives were met in the initial part of its Phase 1 trial, which evaluated a single ascending dose of exoIL-12 in healthy volunteers. In this randomized, placebo controlled, double-blind study, exoIL-12 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no local or systemic treatment-related adverse events and no detectable systemic exposure of IL-12.

“This is an important milestone, as these results show that exoIL-12 acts in humans as we had expected, based on our preclinical evaluations. The safety and tolerability profile observed here support the target profile that we are hoping to achieve with this candidate,” said Benny Sorensen, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development, Codiak. “We’re looking forward to advancing exoIL-12 into the multi-dose part of the study in cutaneous T cell lymphoma patients and presenting the detailed results from the healthy volunteer part of this study at an upcoming medical conference.”

exoIL-12 is the first engineered exosome therapeutic candidate to be evaluated in humans and one of two Codiak programs currently in clinical development. exoIL-12 was engineered using the company’s proprietary engEx Platform and designed to display functional IL-12 on the exosome surface using the exosomal protein, PTGFRN, as a scaffold, the capability of which was identified by Codiak scientists.

IL-12 is a potent anti-tumor cytokine, but prior clinical development conducted by others1 of recombinant IL-12 (rIL-12)-based therapies has generally been hindered by significant safety and tolerability concerns. To overcome these limitations, exoIL-12 was designed to facilitate dose control of IL-12 and limit systemic exposure and associated toxicity by localizing IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment (TME) in order to potentially expand the therapeutic index.