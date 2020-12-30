ImmunoPrecise Partners on Launch of SARS-CoV-2 Nanomedicine Therapy Program

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("Company" or "IPA") (TSXV: IPA) (Nasdaq: IPA), a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced joining the COVABELP consortium, comprised of Radboud University Medical Center (Radboudumc) and Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e). The academic partners of the consortium have been awarded €350,000 from Health Holland under the Eureka Program to develop a SARS-CoV-2-specific therapeutic nanomedicine that is administered via nasal inhalation and that can also be used for in vitro diagnostics.

It is believed that the advantage of this nanomedicine-based therapy is not solely the ability to deliver the therapeutic directly to the lungs of the patient, but also the induction of virus aggregation leading to patient immunity, in effect, simultaneous generation of a vaccination response. In addition, the biochemical properties of the nanoparticles allow for easy adaptation to a format that facilitates the identification of infected individuals by sensitive and rapid virus detection in saliva and nasopharyngeal swabs. The integration of IPA’s expertise in rapidly isolating anti-virus antibody fragments from its in-house antibody libraries, coupled with the robust nanoparticle-based theranostic platform, serves as a proof-of-concept study to enable the rapid detection of future pandemic pulmonary viruses.

The COVABELP program combines IPA’s technologies and expertise in antibody selection, development and engineering of single-domain antibodies (such as VHHs) with Radboudumc’s specialized skills in targeted nanomedicine and TU/e’s thermo-responsive diblock elastin-like peptide (dbELP) technology.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to push the science further as this antibody-based nanomedicine format is hypothesized to have additional therapeutic benefits compared to single monoclonal antibody equivalents,” stated Ilse Roodink, Global Project Lead for the Company’s Coronavirus programs. “Due to the breadth of our antibody discovery capabilities, IPA is very well positioned to deliver anti-virus antibodies in various formats, opening doors for inclusion in different therapeutic and diagnostic approaches. Neutralizing anti-SARS-CoV-2 VHHs, but also scFvs, isolated from our in-house llama and human phage libraries, respectively, are of particular interest for this collaborative program, as they can easily be presented on the nanoparticles.”