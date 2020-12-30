Titan Medical Provides Regulatory Update

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announces that the Company has received a written response from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) to its Request for Information in accordance with Section 513(g) of the U.S. Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (“FD&C Act”), regarding the regulatory requirements applicable to its robotically assisted surgical device (“RASD”), the Enos Robotic Single Access System. While the FDA's response to a 513(g) request does not constitute a classification decision, the FDA has indicated that, based on information provided to the agency, the Enos system is appropriate for classification through the De Novo pathway.

“The timely response from the FDA provides additional information regarding the agency’s position on potential predicate RASD systems along with the intended use and the technology embodied in the Enos system. These insights will help guide our regulatory strategy so that we can most efficiently allocate our resources to achieve U.S. market clearance,” said David McNally, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan. “At this time, given the information available to us, we do not anticipate our likely pursuit of the De Novo pathway would materially affect our previously stated milestones or budgets for 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, we plan on further communications with the FDA, including filing a Pre-Submission, with the intent of clarifying any requirements for our planned Investigational Device Exemption studies and any potential impact on previously established timelines and forecasted costs.”

Requests for Information made pursuant to Section 513(g) of the FD&C Act require the FDA to provide information about the classification and the regulatory requirements that may be applicable to a particular device. FDA responses to such requests represent the FDA's best judgment about how a device would be regulated, based upon review of information provided by a requester, including the description of the device and its intended use. The FDA's response to a 513(g) request is not a classification decision for a device and does not constitute FDA clearance or approval for commercial distribution. Classification decisions and clearance or approval for marketing require submissions under different sections of the FD&C Act, such as a classification obtained in response to a premarket notification submitted in accordance with Section 510(k) of the FD&C Act, commonly known as a 510(k) submission, or a classification obtained for novel devices under section 513(f)(2) of the FD&C Act, also known as a De Novo submission.