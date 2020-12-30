AGF Announces Final Distributions for AGF ETFs for 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (TSX:AGF.B) today announced the final December 2020 cash distributions and annual 2020 reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange.



Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 31, 2020 will receive (i) the actual 2020 reinvested capital gains distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on December 31, 2020; and (ii) the actual December 2020 cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on January 8, 2021. The actual taxable amounts for 2020, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2021.