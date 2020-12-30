AGF Announces Final Distributions for AGF ETFs for 2020
TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (TSX:AGF.B) today announced the final December 2020 cash distributions and annual 2020 reinvested capital gains distributions
for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange.
Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 31, 2020 will receive (i) the actual 2020 reinvested capital gains distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on December 31, 2020; and (ii) the actual December 2020 cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on January 8, 2021. The actual taxable amounts for 2020, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2021.
The annual reinvested capital gains distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGF ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in the form of a notional distribution and reported as taxable. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGF ETF may increase.
Details regarding the final “per unit” cash and reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Exchange
|
Final Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
|Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gain Distribution Per Unit ($)
|AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF
|AGLB
|NEO Exchange
|0.110375
|0.193536
|AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF
|AGSG
|NEO Exchange
|–
|–
|AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF)
|QCD
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|0.887189
|–
|AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF)
|QEM
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|0.595427
|–
|AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio (formerly, AGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETF)
|QMA
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
0.483973
0 Kommentare