Alligator Bioscience publishes prospectus in connection with forthcoming rights issue

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) ("Alligator" or the "Company") has, in connection with the rights issue of shares which was resolved upon by the Board of Directors on December 15, 2020 pursuant to the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 (the "Rights Issue"), prepared a prospectus (the "Prospectus") that today has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

To ensure continued successful development in accordance with the Company's business plan and strategy, the Board of Directors of Alligator has resolved to carry out the Rights Issue of approximately SEK 86 million before issue costs. The expected net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to initiate and conduct Phase II studies for mitazalimab and to complete phase I study and initiate preparatory work on Phase II study for ATOR-1017. The Rights Issue is secured to 100 per cent by subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments.