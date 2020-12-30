 

Alligator Bioscience publishes prospectus in connection with forthcoming rights issue

30.12.2020, 13:54   

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) ("Alligator" or the "Company") has, in connection with the rights issue of shares which was resolved upon by the Board of Directors on December 15, 2020 pursuant to the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 (the "Rights Issue"), prepared a prospectus (the "Prospectus") that today has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

To ensure continued successful development in accordance with the Company's business plan and strategy, the Board of Directors of Alligator has resolved to carry out the Rights Issue of approximately SEK 86 million before issue costs. The expected net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to initiate and conduct Phase II studies for mitazalimab and to complete phase I study and initiate preparatory work on Phase II study for ATOR-1017. The Rights Issue is secured to 100 per cent by subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments.

For complete information on the Rights Issue, please see the published Prospectus.

Timeline for the Rights Issue

  • December 30, 2020 - Last day of trading incl. preferential rights
  • January 4, 2021 - First day of trading excl. preferential rights
  • January 5, 2021 - Record date
  • January 11 - January 21, 2021 - Trading in rights
  • January 11 - January 25, 2021 - Subscription period
  • January 11, 2021 - Until the Rights Issue has been registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office - Trading in paid-up subscribed shares (Sw. "BTA")
  • January 28, 2021 - Estimated publication of outcome of Rights Issue

Prospectus
The Prospectus has been prepared in connection with the forthcoming Rights Issue and has today, on December 30, 2020, been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Prospectus, containing complete terms and conditions, is available on the Company's, Aktieinvest FK AB's and Redeye AB's respective websites (www.alligatorbioscience.com, www.aktieinvest.se and www.redeye.se). The Prospectus will also be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se). Subscription forms will be available on the Company's and Redeye AB's respective websites. Subscription forms can also be obtained by contacting Aktieinvest FK AB on telephone number 08-5065 1795.

