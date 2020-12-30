 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2020 / 13:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Juergen
Last name(s): Mueller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
96.3600 EUR 1445.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
96.3600 EUR 1445.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


30.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64137  30.12.2020 



Diskussion: SAP - Der Koloss wankt
Wertpapier


DGAP-DD SAP SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.12.2020 / 13:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

