 

Energy and Water Development Corp. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Miami, Florida, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD), a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering Self Sufficient Energy Powered Water Generation Systems, is pleased to announce its uplifting to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB) since December 21st, 2020.  

“We are excited about EAWD upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market. This milestone exhibits our continued commitment to our shareholders; we believe listing on the OTCQB will provide the Company with increased access to US institutional and retail investors and a broader shareholder base. U.S. investors will have the opportunity to share in the Company's growth, as investor interest in green tech solutions benefits of water generation gain momentum; U.S. investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for EAWD at www.otcmarkets.com and access current company news and developments," Ralph Hofmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Energy And Water Development Corp., stated.

The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (“EAWD”) is a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance, and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).  EAWD builds water and energy systems out of already-existing, proven technologies, utilizing their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs.

The Company’s website is: www.eawctechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “estimate,” “projects,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company’s filings.

Contact Information:

Energy and Water Development Corp. 

Irma Velazquez, Chief Operating Officer 

Email: velazquezi@eawctechnologies.com

Tel. +1 347 871 8927




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energy and Water Development Corp. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market Miami, Florida, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD), a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering Self Sufficient Energy Powered Water Generation Systems, is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Immutep Secures United States Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha In Combination With A PD-1 Pathway ...(1) 
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...