 

LexaGene Starts FDA EUA Study for Point-of-Care COVID-19 Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 13:58  |  59   |   |   

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it has started a series of studies required by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) testing for its COVID-19 assay in a point-of-care (POC) environment using its fully automated MiQLab system.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder states, “I’m excited we have progressed to the point where we have started our FDA study. Our open-access technology is unlike any other on the market today, as it could be configured quickly to detect new variants, such as the recent UK variant1 (aka SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01). Since our system is capable of high multiplexing and is microfluidic in nature, it is easy to add newly developed Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests to detect variants that are either poor matches to the vaccines or are resistant to any developed therapies, which is critical to help get this pandemic under control.”

The majority of tests authorized by the FDA for COVID-19 testing are reagent-only chemistry tests that can only be used by trained professionals in the 17,432 high complexity reference laboratories2 in the United States. These laboratories generally take at least a day and sometimes as much as a week or more to return results, which greatly complicates contact tracing. To speed up time-to-result, the FDA has prioritized submissions for POC testing solutions, where results can be generated on-site, soon after collecting the sample.3 To help address this problem, LexaGene anticipates submitting to the FDA for POC use status for its MiQLab system so that the Company can provide COVID-19 tests to the locations that need it most. There are 193,4744 locations certified to run POC tests in the United States, making for a much larger market opportunity than the high complexity laboratories alone.

For vendors submitting to the FDA EUA program, more studies are required for authorization to sell into POC environments than are required for selling into high complexity laboratories. This is because POC PCR tests are automated, and the FDA must evaluate the hardware, software, firmware, consumables, and chemistry associated with the test. Furthermore, they must also evaluate whether the technology is easy enough to use and has a low risk for erroneous results. These added studies make submissions for POC testing considerably more complex than submissions for simple reagent-only chemistry tests that are used in high complexity reference laboratories.

Seite 1 von 3


Lexagene Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LexaGene Starts FDA EUA Study for Point-of-Care COVID-19 Testing BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Immutep Secures United States Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha In Combination With A PD-1 Pathway ...(1) 
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
LexaGene to Place MiQLab Systems at Two Leading Specialty and Emergency Veterinary Care Hospitals
15.12.20
LexaGene Receives Purchase Order for MiQLab from Ethos Discovery
09.12.20
LexaGene to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.11.20
139
ist hier jemand investiert??????