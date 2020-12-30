 

Aton President Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Aton Resources”) (TSX-V: AAN) is pleased to share an update from its President and CEO Mark Campbell on the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer, Bennett Liu.

Aton reports that its CFO of seven years, Justin Blanchet, has stepped down to focus on his position as CFO of an intermediate gold producer and that it has appointed Bennett Liu to replace him with immediate effect. Mr. Liu has considerable experience in the areas of financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and treasury for Canadian public companies. He currently acts as a CFO and director of multiple public companies and has several years of experience in the industry. Mr. Liu also has international experience working on projects around the world and is well versed in the requirements of complex regulatory environments and the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards. Mr. Liu obtained a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Aton President and Chief Executive Officer had this to say: “After seven years of dedicated work with Aton, we will be sad to see Justin go. However, his new role is a great career opportunity for him and all of us at Aton wish him well in his future endeavours. But we are excited to welcome Bennett as our new CFO. Bennett comes from a public accounting background and he has worked with Justin for the past three years for Aton and so is extremely familiar with the company and, thus making this a seamless transition.”

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin’s world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.
  

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

MARK CAMPBELL

President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +202-27356548
Email: mcampbell@atonresources.com
 
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

