 

PharmaTher Announces Application for OTCQB Listing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 14:00  |  54   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTC Pink: PHRRF) (the “Company”), who through its wholly owned subsidiary, PharmaTher Inc., is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that it has submitted its application for uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”).

FINRA has accepted the Company’s Form 211 which qualifies the Company's shares to trade in the United States on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol “PHRRF”. The Company has also applied to the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for DTC eligibility which would greatly simplify the process of trading Company’s common shares. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under its existing symbol "PHRM”.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

Fabio Chianelli, CEO of the Company commented, "We are pleased to have initiated the process to list our common shares on the OTCQB as part of our strategy on building our awareness to a broader range of institutional and retail investors in the U.S. as we continue to meet the milestones of our clinical-stage product pipeline of FDA-approved ketamine to treat neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, depression and pain.”

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the company will keep its shareholders up-to-date on the status of the application.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.        

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Newscope Capital Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PharmaTher Announces Application for OTCQB Listing TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTC Pink: PHRRF) (the “Company”), who through its wholly owned subsidiary, PharmaTher Inc., is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Immutep Secures United States Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha In Combination With A PD-1 Pathway ...(1) 
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
PharmaTher Signs LOI to Sell Psilocybin Program to Revive Therapeutics