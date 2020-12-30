Morphic Therapeutic to Present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biotechnology company developing oral integrin therapies, today announced that Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.