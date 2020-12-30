Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule

Nasdaq's determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced today that Nasdaq has granted the Company an additional 180-day compliance period, or until June 28, 2021, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum $1.00 closing bid price per share requirement.

In a letter dated April 22, 2020, Nasdaq had notified the Company that, based on the previous 30 consecutive business days, the Company’s common stock no longer met the minimum $1.00 closing bid price per share requirement. Therefore, in accordance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules, the Company was initially provided 180 calendar days, or until December 16, 2019, to regain compliance.

If at any time during this additional compliance period the closing bid price of the Company's common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

This notification from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “BNGO.”

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics commented: “We are pleased that Nasdaq granted our request for an extension. We have been making steady progress with our business and this extension gives us extra time to regain compliance as we continue to advance the Saphyr System in our target markets of discovery research and Cytogenomics.”

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.