 

HTG Expands Patent Portfolio with New Canadian Patent for its Nuclease Protection Methods for Detection of Nucleotide Variants

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that it has received notification of the issuance of Canadian patent number 2877729 for “Nuclease Protection Methods for Detection of Nucleotide Variants.”

The patented technology involves a nuclease protection method using wildtype and variant probes competing for binding to a target nucleic acid molecule, such as messenger RNA, to detect the presence, if any, of a variant nucleotide in the target. The patent, which expires in June 2033, is part of a family of patents and patent applications claiming this method, including U.S. patent number 9,765,385 issued on September 19, 2017.

“We continue to strengthen our intellectual property protection with the addition of this patent in Canada, and previously with a patent in Japan, covering this application of our core technology,” stated John Lubniewski, Chief Executive Officer of HTG. “We consistently seek to vigorously protect, expand and improve upon the uses of our nuclease-protection-based technologies in the U.S. and globally. We now have over 20 patents in this space, including our HTG EdgeSeq method patents.”

About HTG:
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Our mission is to empower precision medicine at the local level.

Safe Harbor Statement:
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the patent described in the notification of issuance, the strength of our intellectual property portfolio and the benefits of our nuclease protection method. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “indicator” “progress towards” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the risk that the patent described in the notification of issuance may not be issued when expected, or at all; the risk that the patent, if issued, may not provide a basis for commercially viable products, may not provide us with any competitive advantages, or may be challenged and invalidated by third parties; and the risk that our technology does not perform as intended or expected. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

