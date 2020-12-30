 

Osisko Announces TSX Approval to Renew Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 14:00  |  62   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") today announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has approved the Corporation’s notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB Program”). Under the terms of the NCIB Program, Osisko may acquire up to 28,304,260 of its common shares (“Common Shares”) from time to time in accordance with the normal course issuer bid procedures of the TSX.

The normal course issuer bid will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems, if eligible, and will conform to their regulations. Purchases under the normal course issuer bid will be made by means of open market transactions or such other means as a securities regulatory authority may permit, including pre-arranged crosses, exempt offers and private agreements under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority.

Repurchases under the NCIB Program may commence on January 2, 2021 and will terminate on January 1, 2022 or on such earlier date as the NCIB Program is complete. Daily purchases will be limited to 357,614 Common Shares, other than block purchase exemptions, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Common Shares on the TSX for the six-month period ending November 30, 2020, being 1,430,456 Common Shares.

The price that the Corporation may pay for any Common Shares purchased in the open market under the NCIB Program will be the prevailing market price at the time of purchase (plus any brokerage fees) and any Common Shares purchased by the Corporation will be cancelled. In the event that the Corporation purchases Common Shares by pre-arranged crosses, exempt offers, block purchases or private agreements, the purchase price of the Common Shares may be, and will be in the case of purchases by private agreements, as may be permitted by the securities regulatory authority, at a discount to the market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition.

The board of directors of Osisko believes that the underlying value of the Corporation may not be reflected in the market price of the Common Shares from time to time and that, accordingly, the purchase of Common Shares will increase the proportionate interest in the Corporation of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders of the Corporation.

As of December 18, 2020, there were 344,207,806 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The 28,304,260 Common Shares that may be repurchased under the NCIB Program represent approximately 10% of the public float of the Corporation as of December 18, 2020, being 283,042,606 Common Shares.

