Elys Game Technology Becomes First Dual Listing Technology Company From NASDAQ to NEO Exchange

Already listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market since December 27, 2019, and also trading under the symbol “ELYS,” today’s launch marks the first dual-listing of a publicly traded technology company from the NASDAQ Capital Market to the NEO Exchange.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced today that it has commenced trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “ELYS.”

With a market capitalization of approximately $109.6 million, Elys reported third-quarter financial results, ended September 30, 2020, showing a 43.6% year-over-year revenue jump on the back of steady growth in its web-based gaming turnover. The company also surpassed its goal of achieving 100,000 online gaming accounts before the close of 2020, indicating strong performance in their online and mobile channels.

“Our listing on the NEO Exchange is an important milestone on many levels for Elys, particularly as we build on our initial go-to-market strategy in the rapidly growing U.S. market and develop our foothold in the Canadian market,” said Elys' Chairman and CEO, Michele Ciavarella. “Recently proposed legislation in Canada would legalize single-event sports wagering, and is expected to increase the CDN$80 billion wagered on sports each year in Canada. We believe we are extremely well positioned to capitalize on this growing market and believe this listing will provide us greater exposure among Canadian investors as we work to execute on our strategy throughout North America.”

The NEO Exchange is home to over 100 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates more than 13 percent of all Canadian capital markets trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

Investors in Canada can trade shares of NEO:ELYS through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. The Company’s innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments, and franchise distribution networks.