 

LOMIKO REVIEWS 2020 AND LOOKS FORWARD TO 2021 DEVELOPMENTS

North American Demand for Critical Minerals Spurs Investor Interest in Graphite Sector

Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) is focused on the exploration and development of graphite for the new green economy.  Despite the negative effects of COVID, Lomiko Management are happy to report the company has made significant strides forward over the last year.

 2020 La Loutre Flake Graphite Property Developments

 Lomiko formed a La Loutre Technical, Safety and Sustainability Committee (“LTSSC”), reporting to the Board of Directors.  The LTSCC is comprised of A. Paul Gill, CEO and Directors, Gabriel Erdelyi and Gregg Jensen.  The LTSSC will oversee the assessment of the La Loutre Flake Graphite Property, and liaise with service providers, technical staff, and stakeholders to put forward a series of crucial technical documents including, but not limited to, a Scope of Work (SOW), Graphite Characterization and Metallurgy, Response for Proposal (RFP) on a Preliminary Economic Assessment, and, if required, pre-feasibility, bulk samples, pilot plant, feasibility and construction plans.  The Committee will govern the hiring of technical staff, liaise with extra-company agencies and representatives, and provide a conduit to the Board of Directors to make crucial decisions on the project.  The Board and Committee has accepted a proposal by SGS Canada Inc. to conduct a Metallurgical Process Development Program with results due in early 2021.

 

New Board Members

 

Mr. Mike Petrina joined the Lomiko Board and the Lomiko Technical, Safety and Sustainability Committee (“LTSSC”) has appointed him the Project Manager for development of La Loutre.  Mr. Petrina has years of executive experience with Adanac Molybdenum, Hawthorne Gold, MAG Silver and Probe Minerals.  Mr. Petrina’s extensive experience with advanced stage projects in the Pre-economic Assessment (PEA) Stage will be extremely helpful as Lomiko proceeds with the La Loutre Project.

 

Also, Mr. Gregg Jensen joined the Lomiko Board.  He has over 25 years of experience in Finance and Business management spanning several industries from technology, mining, engineering, to professional services.

 

Kenmar Securities Engaged to Raise $ 40 Million Cdn

 

Lomiko Metals engaged Kenmar Securities, LLC of New York to raise $ 40 million Cdn for the acquisition and development of critical metals projects. Kenmar Securities, LLC, is a Delaware limited liability corporation and SEC registered securities broker dealer and FINRA member.

