 

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of the Envafolimab (KN035) NDA by the NMPA in China that was Submitted by its Corporate Partners Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines

NDA was Submitted in November in the Indication of MSI-H/dMMR Cancer, Including Colorectal and Gastric Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced its corporate partners, Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines, received notification that the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted for review the new drug application (NDA) for envafolimab (KN035) in the indication of MSI-H/dMMR cancer.

“We congratulate our partners on acceptance of the initial regulatory submission in China for approval of envafolimab in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumors including colorectal and gastric cancer, which marks another important milestone in the development and potential commercialization of the program,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., TRACON Chief Executive Officer. “The acceptance of the NDA for review by Chinese regulators highlights the advanced status of envafolimab product development.   In addition to the registration trial in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumors in China, Envafolimab is being studied in two other registration trials, a randomized Phase 3 trial in biliary tract cancer in China being conducted by 3D Medicines and Alphamab, and TRACON’s ENVASARC trial in sarcoma in the U.S., in which dosing was initiated earlier this month.”

About Envafolimab (KN035)

Envafolimab (KN035), a novel, single-domain antibody against PD-L1, is the first subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor to be studied in registration trials. Envafolimab is currently being studied in the ENVASARC Phase 2 registration trial in the U.S. sponsored by TRACON, as well as in a Phase 2 registration trial as a single agent in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumor patients and a Phase 3 registration trial in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in advanced biliary tract cancer patients in China sponsored by TRACON’s corporate partners, Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines. Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines submitted an NDA to the NMPA in China for envafolimab in MSI-H/dMMR cancer that was accepted for review in December 2020. In the Phase 2 registration trial, the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) by blinded independent central review in MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer (CRC) patients treated with envafolimab who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan was 32%, which was similar to the 28% confirmed ORR reported in the Opdivo package insert in MSI-H/dMMR CRC patients who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan and the 33% confirmed ORR reported for Keytruda in MSI-H/dMMR CRC patients who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan in cohort A of KEYNOTE-164.

