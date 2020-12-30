Xeriant Projects Significant Revenue Through Acquisition of European Operations

“Xeriant’s strategy of blending current income into our portfolio of technologies allows for a more balanced growth plan. Our main focus in this relationship was sourcing breakthrough products in the Czech Republic so that Xeriant can hold financial interests with high-income potential,” stated Xeriant CEO, Keith Duffy.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire a significant interest in Xeriant Europe s.r.o. (“XE”), its strategic alliance partner located in Prague, Czech Republic. The share exchange transaction will enable Xeriant to participate in XE’s business opportunities and technologies with the purpose of generating revenue within the next 180 days, along with long-term capital appreciation.

Xeriant has been involved with XE over the past year with the planned objective of jointly establishing relationships with Czech companies that are developing aerospace-related technologies. Most have products that are already commercially viable but require funding to scale up production. Others are in the final development stage and need additional capital for their completion, testing and certification. XE has obtained exclusive marketing and intellectual property rights for these technologies within the U.S., North America or even worldwide. XE also has extensive ties to academic institutions in the Czech Republic and throughout Europe.

A number of the novel XE technologies relate to eco-friendly advanced materials, such as nanofilm lubricants, fire retardants, specialized protective coatings, stealth metamaterials, adsorbents and high energy density batteries for electrification. XE has secured serious interest in these sustainable products from prospective customers across the globe within and beyond the aerospace industry, from the defense, automotive, maritime, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, mining and energy sectors.

“We have worked closely with Xeriant on identifying disruptive technologies which we believe will have significant commercial appeal in the United States. Our focus has been identifying well-established Czech companies that are ready to launch proven products. They often need access to funding to expand into new markets, especially the U.S.,” commented XE’s President, Henry Biza.