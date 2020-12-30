 

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Launches RevoluEX Cryptocurrency Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has officially launched the RevoluEX Cryptocurrency Exchange ahead of schedule.

RevoluEX Vertical

RevoluEX is the Company's digital currency exchange permitting RevoluPAY app users to convert major cryptocurrencies directly, including BTC, ETH, LINK, XMR, XRP, XLM, DAI & LTC into Fiat money for instant deposit into their RevoluPAY E-Wallet.

PSD2 licensed RevoluPAY then allows users to immediately transfer the Fiat proceeds to a bank account, use them at over 53M VISA Merchants and +100M ATMs worldwide via their RevoluPAY VISA Card, or purchase goods and services from any of the Company's multiple revenue verticals. Internationally compliant DCE Huobi processes all real-time cryptocurrency conversions. All consequential Fiat currency flows are processed by RevoluPAY for the DCE affiliates, either for final credit to the registered RevoluPAY app user or, in a bilateral manner, for eventual Huobi affiliates. The Company expects partner user onboarding to gradually commence during the first fortnight of January 2021, with reciprocal promotional campaigns increasing progressively into February and beyond.

Cryptocurrency Exchange

Through today's launch, the Neobanking functionality of RevoluPAY continues to expand into a cutting-edge financial hub, embracing the current explosive growth of cryptocurrency in combination with one of the world's most prominent DCE affiliates. The increasing white-label use of RevoluPAY to handle payment flows for this, and other financial sectors should engender shareholder value, declaring the Company's entrance into the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency arena.

Links Used in This News Release

RevoluEX Crypto Exchange https://www.revoluex.com/
Huobi https://www.huobi.com/
Huobi Daily Transactions https://nomics.com/exchanges/huobipro-huobi-global

About RevoluPAY

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a dual-licensed Canadian FINTRAC and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

