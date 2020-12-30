McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in Egypt

CAIRO, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning science company McGraw Hill signed an agreement this month with the newly inaugurated King Salman International University (KSIU), which will give students access to McGraw Hill's state-of-the-art, adaptive and interactive content for higher education. The university, which has embraced digital learning from its inception, has also adopted McGraw Hill's new academic English series called New Interactions, which is a premier series for English for Academic Purposes (EAP), available on the award-winning course management platform McGraw Hill Connect.

King Salman International University to license content from McGraw Hill for distribution across three campuses that accommodate up to 15,000 students

To support the university's scholarship program, McGraw Hill also awarded 100 free licenses to SIMnet, an easy-to-use online training and assessment solution for Microsoft Office, as well as professional development services for instructors on effective online learning and teaching.

The agreement was signed at the King Salman International University in the presence of President of KSIU Professor Ashraf S. Hussein, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Professor Abdel Hamid Sheira, as well as members of the Board of Trustees and deputies to Egypt's Minister of Higher Education.

"We're honored to partner with King Salman International University, which is well-positioned to be a leader in providing students with high quality education that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities in today's global economy," said Anthony Lorin, President of McGraw Hill's International division. "We believe educators and students across the university will benefit greatly from digital content and course materials that are tailored to the needs of institutions and designed to allow students to learn at their own pace."

McGraw Hill's Connect platform uses adaptive technology to personalize the learning experience for students and help instructors become even more effective. It is used by millions of students globally and gives educators the flexibility to teach their course their way, while providing students with affordable, engaging products that help them achieve their learning objectives.

KSIU is a joint cooperation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia to promote the development of Sinai. It was inaugurated by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Prince Fahd bin Sultan Al Saud on behalf of King Salman.

"One of KSIU's strategic pillars is to achieve high student-engagement and retention rates through the adoption of the state-of-the-art technologies such as adaptive technology," said Professor Ashraf S. Hussein, President of KSIU. "Meanwhile, we are aiming to provide our tutors with a wide variety of interactive, digital content to improve the performance of the academic delivery. This agreement will streamline the relationship between KSIU and McGraw Hill, moving further to achieve our strategic vision."

