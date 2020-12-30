Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Glenn David will review fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Feb. 16, 2021.