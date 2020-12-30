 

Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.12.2020, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Glenn David will review fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Feb. 16, 2021.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

ZTS-COR
ZTS-IR

Zoetis Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Glenn David will review fourth quarter and full …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
AT&T to Webcast Talk with John Stephens at Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference on January 5
Romeo Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Romeo Power to ...
American Tower Corporation to Deliver Keynote at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference
Ennis Will Acquire Assets of Infoseal
SUNESIS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SNSS
BlackRock to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on January 14th
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Zoetis to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
09.12.20
Zoetis Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend; Board Approves 25% Payment Increase
08.12.20
Zoetis Appoints Tonie Leatherberry to Its Board of Directors
01.12.20
Zoetis Named One of the “Top 75 Companies for Executive Women” by Working Mother Media

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
18
Zoetis - spin-off von Pfizer