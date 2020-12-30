 

Opera PC users reach 80 million MAUs

  • Year-over-year growth rates accelerated to over 20% in December (from 10% in the third quarter)
  • The Opera GX gaming browser grew to over 7 million gamers in December, up 3.5 times year-over-year

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that its PC user base has grown to 80 million monthly active users in December, representing accelerated year-over-year growth in excess of 20%. The strong user gains were driven by Opera GX, the world’s only dedicated gaming browser, which exceeded 7 million gamers in December, an increase of 3.5 times compared to the prior year.

“Opera PC users have nearly doubled since the beginning of 2017 as Opera has focused on providing innovative browsing experiences and differentiated features to users looking for an alternative to system default browsers,” said Krystian Kolondra, EVP of PC and EEA Fintech. “This growth shows that our offerings are resonating, highlighted by record engagement from unique features like built-in communicators, workspaces, and other convenience features. Further, it represents an important contributor to our financial results and bolsters our browser+ strategy, where we leverage our browsers to launch new products including Opera News and our European fintech solutions.”

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

