 

Gilat Declares $35 Million Cash Dividend to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 14:26  |  58   |   |   

Bosmat Halpern Named Gilat's CFO

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to shareholders in the amount of $0.63 per share (approximately $35 million in the aggregate) following receipt of court approval for the distribution of the dividend. The dividend will be paid in US$ on January 20, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 11, 2021. Together with the $20M dividend distributed at the beginning of this month, the aggregate amount of dividends payable to shareholders adds up to approximately $55 million, or $0.99 per share. Further, Gilat's interim CFO, Bosmat Halpern, has been named Gilat's CFO.

"I am pleased to have obtained the Court approval for the distribution of this meaningful dividend to our shareholders," said Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO. “After this distribution the Company still has a very meaningful cash position, in addition to its real estate assets, that will allow it to execute on possible opportunities we are exploring,” added Mr. Sfadia.

"I want also to take this opportunity to congratulate Gilat's interim CFO, Bosmat Halpern, on her appointment as Gilat's CFO. I am confident in her ability to apply her wealth of experience to navigate Gilat wisely to a successful 2021," concluded Mr. Sfadia.

The Company will withhold tax in accordance with Israeli tax law. The Company has requested a ruling from the Israel Tax Authority in connection with the dividend and will announce the main terms of the ruling once it is obtained.

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com

GK Investor and Public Relations
Ehud Helft, Managing Partner
ehud@gkir.com


Gilat Satellite Networks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gilat Declares $35 Million Cash Dividend to Shareholders Bosmat Halpern Named Gilat's CFOPETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its Board …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
Immutep Secures United States Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha In Combination With A PD-1 Pathway ...(1) 
MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Hispasat Awards Gilat a Multi-Million Dollar Order for Cellular Backhaul over Satellite to Extend Altan La Red Compartida Service to Rural Mexico
14.12.20
Gilat Equips Hundreds of Boats, Vessels and Cruise Ships with Satellite Communication
08.12.20
Gilat Receives Multi-Million-Dollar Order for a US Department of Defense Tactical Communications Program