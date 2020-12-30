 

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Conditional Cash Tender Offers for 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027 and 4.125% Senior Notes due 2028 of Parsley Energy, LLC and Parsley Finance Corp. and Solicitations of Consents to the Related Indentures

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) (“Pioneer”) today announced that, in connection with the proposed Mergers described below, it has commenced cash tender offers to purchase any and all of the outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and 4.125% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes, the “Notes”) of Parsley Energy, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Parsley LLC”), and Parsley Finance Corp., a Delaware corporation (“Parsley Finance” and, together with Parsley LLC, the “Issuers”) from holders of each series of the Notes (the “Offers”) and solicitations of consents from holders of each series of the Notes (the “Consent Solicitations”) to effect certain amendments to the indentures governing each series of the Notes (the “Indentures”). The terms and conditions of the Offers and Consent Solicitations are described in the Offers to Purchase for Cash and Solicitation of Consents to the Related Indentures, dated December 30, 2020 (the “Offers to Purchase”).

The following table summarizes the pricing terms of the Offers and Consent Solicitations:

 

 

 

Payment per $1,000 Principal Amount of Notes

Title of Securities

CUSIP Number

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Tender Offer
Consideration(1)

Early
Tender
Premium(2)

Total
Consideration(1)(2)

5.625% Senior Notes
due 2027

701885AH8/
U7024PAG3

 

$700,000,000

$1,068.75

$30.00

$1,098.75

4.125% Senior Notes
due 2028

701885AJ4/
U7024PAH1

$399,472,000

$1,037.50

$30.00

$1,067.50

